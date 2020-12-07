DUMA GQUBULE: Countries miss out when they try to budget like households
SA has a high degree of monetary sovereignty and can use its currency to support economic development
07 December 2020 - 14:12
Almost two months ago a weekly newspaper carried the headline “Too broke for Mboweni to budget”. The article said the finance minister had postponed the medium-term budget policy statement because he could not find money to bail out SAA and extend the Covid relief grant.
However, the idea that a country such as SA can be too broke to have a budget is absurd. A national budget does not operate like a household or company budget — a household does not issue the currency it spends...
