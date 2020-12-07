BUSI MAVUSO: The year that rudely exposed our decline, even to those in denial
The coronavirus put paid to almost all economic and business models
07 December 2020 - 17:22
Who would have thought the year would have been one shaped by an outbreak of a disease in Wuhan City in Hubei Province, China. The threat was downplayed because of misplaced belief that governance structures in that country were best suited for its containment.
At the start of the year I attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos where all the chatter centred on the intensification of trade wars between the world’s leading powers rather than the unfolding health crisis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now