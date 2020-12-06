Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s unaffordable and immoral — sounds like we’ve got a deal BL PREMIUM

For policymakers, it’s been a year like no other.

When finance minister Tito Mboweni presented his budget in February, with a debt consolidation plan largely premised on cuts to the government wage bill, it wasn’t met by what one would describe as overwhelming credibility in the market...