STREET DOGS: A vaccine for virus-gonna-virus

From Rusty Guinn at Epsilon Theory: There really aren’t any more just-the-flu-ers these days. OK, sure, there are still some solitary specimens sticking to their guns. But by and large, over the last several months the just-the-flu-meme has faded, having evolved into another species that is far more well adapted to our environment. Far more resilient. The niche has been all but conquered by virus-gonna-virus.

What is virus-gonna-virus? It is a versatile memetic construction built from some combination of one or more ideas. What are those ideas? That everything we’re doing to combat Covid-19 is counterproductive. That nothing we could have done would really have changed anything about the virus’s spread. That every country is going to end up in the same place. That most of the public discussion promoted in the news is designed to support the institution of new social controls and criticism of politicians the media do not like...