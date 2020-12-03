Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Forget shares, go for funds — the more balanced the better Unit trusts far outweigh individual shares on the JSE and are overwhelmingly favoured by the average investor BL PREMIUM

In the media we don’t seem to have realised that the public rarely buy shares anymore, they buy funds. Many journalists still think platforms can be found on railway stations, not realising that they are mechanisms through which the majority of their readers buy unit trusts.

I am sure that if the coverage of a mid cap such as Astral Foods with a market cap of R5.7bn was measured in comparison with the Ninety One Opportunity Fund, almost 10 times as big, Astral would win hands down. Perhaps that is a special case, as chickens are a special interest of Anthony Clark, a leading analyst who is in demand as he also writes unusually well. But there will be scores of other examples...