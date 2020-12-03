Opinion / Columnists TAKING STOCK DAVID SHAPIRO: The loss of the old world of community around the chalkboards I miss the office, smell of coffee, warm smiles from colleagues, impromptu debates and strolling across the road for lunchtime pizza and coke BL PREMIUM

Every morning of my 52 years of working life, I have donned a business suit, cotton shirt, tie and a pair of polished, leather shoes. Well, that was until March 2020, when, compelled to work from home, I swopped my stockbroking attire for track pants, a T-shirt and Converse sneakers.

My dress code isn’t the only adjustment I have had to make. Staring at my desk first thing in the morning as I awaken and last thing at night before I close my eyes, has left me accepting that I’m now living at work. Each day I dutifully tackle swamps of mails and, while I have mastered the technological demands of a home office, conversing with clients and colleagues over Zoom and Teams has required cultivating a completely new set of communication skills...