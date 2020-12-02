MARK BARNES: Who needs QE when bitcoin and barter beckon?
02 December 2020 - 14:15
It should come as no surprise that in these times of global economic uncertainty and political insanity the price of bitcoin is surging, again. It is perhaps the best indicator of the extent of government interference we expect in the determination of the value of fiat money.
The more we expect governments to see (and use) that blunt, tired instrument of quantitative easing (QE) — interest rate dictates — the less we want to leave the value of our money under their central control, the more we search for an alternative medium of exchange, the more cryptocurrencies become attractive. And digital is here to stay, anyway...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now