Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Get a cadastre system that works and save SA’s mining industry The time has come for the department to accept much-needed help from mining companies and to ensure a transparent, user-friendly system BL PREMIUM

There’s a system that’s almost as easy as plug-and-play for an online method of transparently keeping track of mining, prospecting and exploration rights.

Nearly 20 African mining jurisdictions have opted to use Trimble Land Administration, including SA’s neighbours Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho, and near-neighbour Zambia. This is just one system finding favour in Africa...