KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Big brother is watching you: corporate surveillance and ethics in the spotlight Technology researcher reveals how Microsoft is keeping tabs on its workers

Twitter user and technology researcher @WolfieChristl (https://twitter.com/WolfieChristl?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) last week sparked a storm of criticism of software giant Microsoft after detailing in a thread how the company had surveillance of staff activities baked into its tools.

“A new feature to calculate ‘productivity scores’ turns Microsoft 365 into an [sic] full-fledged workplace surveillance tool,” he wrote. “Employers/managers can analyze [sic] employee activities at the individual level (!), for example, the number of days an employee has been sending e-mails, using the chat, using ‘mentions’ in e-mails etc….”..