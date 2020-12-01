JOHN DLUDLU: Payments pledge brings a glimmer of hope for vulnerable SMEs
01 December 2020 - 16:48
It would be the understatement of the century to say 2020 was a devastating year for small businesses in SA. So the only question should be: is there hope for the businesses that are supposed to create 90% of all jobs by 2030, according to the National Development Plan?
Looking back, 2020 was always going to be rough for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) even before Covid-19. Power outages and slow growth caused by inaction on badly needed structural reforms were already tipping the economy into recession...
