NEIL MANTHORP: Patience needed from Proteas — and their supporters
Covid-19 hit SA squad has done remarkably well after not playing together for eight months
30 November 2020 - 17:55
International cricket has had individual format captains for a couple of decades and domestic cricket has had them for even longer. Six years ago England experimented with two head coaches, Ashley Giles in charge of white-ball affairs and Andy Flower the Tests.
When the first full-time, professional limited overs league was started in England in the early ’70s, it was played on a Sunday afternoon between days two and three of the first-class match between the same counties. There were captains who refused to have their Sunday lunch ruined and handed the reins to a senior pro. ..
