Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Resetting business priorities as we rebuild the economy While the climate has certainly changed for the better in recent years, a wariness persists to this day in some quarters BL PREMIUM

As we draw the curtain on a year that historians across the globe will describe as “annus horribilis”, SA is going to have to urgently focus on the fault lines in the economy.

We entered the Covid-19 crisis in yet another recession and have been one of the most severely affected countries economically. If we are to emerge from this once-in-a-century crisis, we had better get our priorities right...