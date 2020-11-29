Opinion / Columnists ON THE MONEY STUART THEOBALD: Public policy issue makes pensions political BL PREMIUM

No-one wants to say this too loudly, but pensions are political. If we are to have sensible discussions over what should and shouldn’t be done with pensions, it is important to accept this starting point.

Before you jump onto Twitter with a tirade about your money that you worked hard for being yours to do with as you please, take a breath. Let’s think about why pensions have this special character...