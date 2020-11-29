Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: WP rugby ‘deal of the century’ is off for now Union president Zelt Marais digs in his heels in determined bid not to lose control despite offer from US consortium for a 51% stake BL PREMIUM

So just when we thought the whole Western Province saga was coming to an end, it turns out that’s far from the truth. Not only is union president Zelt Marais still dragging his feet over the offer from a US consortium, MVM Holdings, to buy a 51% stake in the professional arm, it also seems now that “the deal of the century” is off.

The deal of the century were the words Marais used when he unveiled plans to renege on a deal with Investec over ownership and development of Newlands in favour of a new one with Flyt Properties, but now it seems they are reneging on that deal too. Sunday newspaper Rapport is in possession of communication between WP and the legal representatives of Flyt that suggest WP intend pulling out if they can...