CHRIS THURMAN: Art, sweat and the fall of the ignoble Patrick Seruwu's exhibition, Moment of Silence, is a reminder of how political spectacle draws our attention away from its dire consequences

Ah, Rudy Giuliani. How are the mighty fallen.

Once the mayor of New York City, Mr Zero Tolerance, Mr 9/11. Now Donald Trump’s toady, Mr Fix-Nothing, Mr Four Seasons Total Landscaping. That absurd press conference on the outskirts of Philadelphia in the days after the US presidential election seemed to mark a low for Giuliani, but he has since shown that he is willing to plumb even greater depths. His hope is apparently to ensure that he lives in infamy not just as Trump’s lawyer and fellow coup-plotter but as the most spectacularly inept legal practitioner of his time; if he is lucky, he may even get debarred...