NICOLE FRITZ: Of little people, Goliath and Parker still nosing around

Last week was a show, one to be remembered by SA as book-ended by extravagant demonstrations of lawlessness. Former president Jacob Zuma, a man not only once entrusted with the highest powers our constitution can bestow but the person who actually signed the state capture inquiry into being, simply absconded from the commission, underlining that while he envisaged it would do for the “little people”, it simply didn’t do for him.

That bit of theatre may have overshadowed slightly the week’s curtain-raiser: a nationally televised interview with the judge president of the Western Cape, John Hlophe, in which he got to malign SA’s chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, accusing him, together with deputy Western Cape judge president Patricia Goliath, of having fabricated a complaint against him...