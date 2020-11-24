WANDILE SIHLOBO: Agriculture exports hit record on large harvest and efforts to keep sector open
Growth was primarily underpinned by citrus, wine, maize, nuts, deciduous fruit and sugar cane
24 November 2020 - 14:04
The combination of a large harvest, joint efforts between the government and the private sector to keep agriculture operational since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, and long-term export market development efforts continue to pay off for SA’s agricultural sector. In the third quarter the country recorded record exports of $3.2bn, a 5% increase year on year.
The growth was primarily underpinned by citrus, wine, maize, nuts, deciduous fruit and sugar cane...
