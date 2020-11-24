Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Qhubeka journey continues on world cycling stage with new members SA team confirms signing of Nic Dlamini and three other riders, an Australian and two from Europe BL PREMIUM

With the future of his Qhubeka Assos team saved, Douglas Ryder has begun the vital process of rebuilding his rider roster for 2021 and on Tuesday said Nic Dlamini, the South African from Capricorn Village near Muizenberg, Cape Town, will be a part of the squad.

The contract with Dlamini has not yet been finalised, but will be ratified soon, said the team. Three more riders were confirmed on Tuesday, with the Australian Simon Clarke joining Belgian Dimitri Claeys and Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland...