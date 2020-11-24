CHRIS GILMOUR: Stor-Age ticks all the boxes amid lockdown turmoil
Uptake shows a resilience not seen in many other industries or companies
24 November 2020 - 16:18
Self-storage property Reit Stor-Age has not only greatly outperformed the JSE’s listed property index since listing in 2015 but has survived the coronavirus lockdown remarkably intact.
Stor-Age shares listed at R9.95 in November 2015 and are now trading at R13.28c, a 33% increase over a five-year period. In contrast, the JSE listed property index, Sapy, has declined more than 63% during the same period...
