Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Stor-Age ticks all the boxes amid lockdown turmoil Uptake shows a resilience not seen in many other industries or companies BL PREMIUM

Self-storage property Reit Stor-Age has not only greatly outperformed the JSE’s listed property index since listing in 2015 but has survived the coronavirus lockdown remarkably intact.

Stor-Age shares listed at R9.95 in November 2015 and are now trading at R13.28c, a 33% increase over a five-year period. In contrast, the JSE listed property index, Sapy, has declined more than 63% during the same period...