BUSI MAVUSO: SABC restructuring a necessity, as with other SOEs

The developments at the SABC over the past week are further evidence of the devastating effect a culture that encourages lack of good governance, accountability and sustainability can have on stakeholders in a company. Today it’s the staff facing the consequences of years of maladministration and a collapse of governance at the state-owned enterprise (SOE).

But in the greater scheme of things the porous state of some of our SOEs has long weighed on the country in its entirety as the bailouts have taken funds from the most vulnerable in society or from growth-enhancing initiatives...