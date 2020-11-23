BUSI MAVUSO: SABC restructuring a necessity, as with other SOEs
Porous state of some SOEs has weighed on SA as bailouts have taken funds from the most vulnerable or from growth-enhancing initiatives
23 November 2020 - 16:17
The developments at the SABC over the past week are further evidence of the devastating effect a culture that encourages lack of good governance, accountability and sustainability can have on stakeholders in a company. Today it’s the staff facing the consequences of years of maladministration and a collapse of governance at the state-owned enterprise (SOE).
But in the greater scheme of things the porous state of some of our SOEs has long weighed on the country in its entirety as the bailouts have taken funds from the most vulnerable in society or from growth-enhancing initiatives...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now