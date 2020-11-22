GAVIN RICH: Why the Pumas have done so well
Those who argue that it shows up the Springbok decision not to travel to Australia are misguided
22 November 2020 - 18:51
The Argentina performances in their first two Tri-Nations matches have been impressive. But those who argue that it shows up the Springbok decision not to travel to Australia are barking up the wrong tree.
No-one expected the Pumas to beat the All Blacks in their opening game. With the Kiwis boasting far more game time and having played together four times against the Wallabies across the Bledisloe Cup and Tri-Nations, the expectation was that the underdogs would lose heavily...
