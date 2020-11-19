Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Aussie media’s Manly way to full retard, not The country's defeat at the hands of England in the 2003 World Cup came despite a frenzied attack on the Brits BL PREMIUM

On this Friday 17 years ago I was running alongside the beach in Manly, Sydney. The 2003 Rugby World Cup was just about at an end. There were two matches to go. The bronze medal match between New Zealand and France was scheduled for that night, November 20. The final was two days away. Australia against England.

The Springboks had left Australia 12 days before, well beaten by the All Blacks in Melbourne. It was expected and brought to an end a wretched time for the Boks in Australia. They came, they saw and they were conquered, as much by themselves and a confused, paranoid cloud that had settled over them and refused to budge. ..