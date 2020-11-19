ISAAH MHLANGA: Suddenly, things look just a little brighter for SA
A turnaround will take time because changing the structure of an economy is hard to do
19 November 2020 - 17:42
At the height of the lockdown I was downbeat about SA’s prospects, largely influenced by the fatigue of Covid-19 news flow here at home and abroad.
Many colleagues in the forecasting business have expressed a similar sense of being downbeat and they did not see any green shoots. Looking back since 2018, there are visible signs of a shift in political willingness and public policy intention and willingness to implement proposed policies...
