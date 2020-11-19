GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the evolution of the EFF threat
Julius Malema is abhorrent only in abstract. In reality, he is the embodiment of SA post-democracy politics
19 November 2020 - 17:25
“We will run out of patience very soon and we will remove this government through the barrel of a gun.” — Julius Malema, April 2016
EFF leader Julius Malema and his entourage of bullies have been in the threats business for a long time. For the most part, it has been more rhetorical than real. Thus, they have produced some gloriously insane ultimatums...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now