Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: It’s a conspiracy theory, but it might just be true Many allegations dismissed as ridiculous have been proved to have substance, such as Watergate, Me Too and Black Lives Matter BL PREMIUM

It is tempting to laugh at the QAnon conspiracy theory. Millions of advocates of this fairy-tale, mostly in the US, believe that Satan-worshipping elites — including liberal Hollywood actors, paedophile Democratic Party politicians, and blood-sucking business tycoons — run a ruthless global child sex-trafficking ring.

It is likewise hard to stifle amusement at the surprisingly widely held notion that a flesh-eating extraterrestrial elite is trying to enslave the human race to access a ready supply of human blood. The most prominent member of this race of lizards is apparently Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II...