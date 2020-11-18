STREET DOGS: Listen to asses and you’ll lose your ass
A parable about a donkey reveals why its best not to listen to the opinions of others
18 November 2020 - 18:46
The miller, his son and the donkey ...
A miller, his young son and their donkey were making their way to the market, where the miller intended to sell the donkey. As they passed a house, a neighbour jeered at them. “What fools! See how they walk when they have a perfectly good donkey?”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now