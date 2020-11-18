Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Listen to asses and you’ll lose your ass A parable about a donkey reveals why its best not to listen to the opinions of others BL PREMIUM

The miller, his son and the donkey ...

A miller, his young son and their donkey were making their way to the market, where the miller intended to sell the donkey. As they passed a house, a neighbour jeered at them. “What fools! See how they walk when they have a perfectly good donkey?”