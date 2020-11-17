SIFISO SKENJANA: New opportunities open up in transport sector and warehousing
E-commerce and Covid-19 lockdown have spurred growth in online retail sales and deliveries
17 November 2020 - 17:16
As the broader economy continues to reel from the effects the Covid-19 lockdown has had on economic activity, some pockets of opportunity have emerged and the transport sector may realise growth in various subsectors if exploited correctly.
One such beneficiary is the warehousing subsector which has seen a surge in demand on the back of supply chain disruptions driving inventory storage needs, growth in drop shipping, e-commerce growth and broader commercial and residential storage needs.
