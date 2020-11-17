KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Africa’s iGDP: hope and frustration and everything inbetween
The IFC and Google report on the internet and the continent is an emotional rollercoaster ride with high points and lows
17 November 2020 - 18:47
Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) released a report late last week called “e-Conomy Africa 2020”. It is fascinating reading, but making your way through its pages is not unlike riding an emotional rollercoaster, careening from high points to lows.
By way of example, we have a youthful population (yay) who are consuming data and digital services as they move their lives online (hear, hear). But the job markets can’t absorb them all (boo) and the brain drain is still a problem (for shame).
