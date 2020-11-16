TOM EATON: Ghosted by the holy rollers and I feel fine
The Bushiris’ flight from the law shattered the illusion of the untouchably wealthy
16 November 2020 - 18:49
I don’t know about camels, the eyes of needles or the kingdom of Heaven, but it turns out it’s easy for a rich man to enter the Republic of Malawi.
The specifics remain shrouded in political and logistical mystery, but what seems clear is that Shepherd Bushiri, a brilliant salesman who has amassed a fortune by selling a product you can’t test until you die, has Holy Ghosted on SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now