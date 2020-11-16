Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Ghosted by the holy rollers and I feel fine The Bushiris’ flight from the law shattered the illusion of the untouchably wealthy BL PREMIUM

I don’t know about camels, the eyes of needles or the kingdom of Heaven, but it turns out it’s easy for a rich man to enter the Republic of Malawi.

The specifics remain shrouded in political and logistical mystery, but what seems clear is that Shepherd Bushiri, a brilliant salesman who has amassed a fortune by selling a product you can’t test until you die, has Holy Ghosted on SA.