JONATHAN COOK: The thought-habits of resilience The Covid-19 crisis, while not to be underestimated, too shall pass in one way or another

One day when I was a child a tortoise crawled into our garden. A hole had been drilled into its shell, so my father explained that this must be someone’s pet tortoise. He tied string through the hole and attached the other end to a stake he knocked into the middle of the lawn. For three days our new pet grazed inside the circle, held back by the string.

Then we felt sorry for the tortoise, missing its family, so dad untied the string. Yet for the rest of the day we were astonished to see the tortoise remained within the circle. It did not know it was free. The next morning it was gone, so presumably during the night it put a foot outside the circle and discovered to its surprise that it was free.