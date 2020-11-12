GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Super Wednesday turns out to be a damp squib
Smaller parties feast off the DA in by-elections
12 November 2020 - 17:31
The so-called Super Wednesday by-elections this week seem to have been anything but super, with a low voter turnout (the weather may have played a part in some areas) and a message to political parties, especially the DA, that the electorate is not happy.
The big winners were some of the smaller political parties, such as Patricia De Lille’s Good, the Patriotic Alliance and Al Jama-ah, which each managed to wrest a ward from the DA.
