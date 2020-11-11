STREET DOGS: Something about bear markets
Difficult return environment after a downturn has historically rarely been swift
11 November 2020 - 16:58
From Cambridge Associates
We examined periods over the past 50 years when the month-end price level of a prominent US equity benchmark declined by at least 20%. We chose the US equity market, given its large allocation in equity portfolios and its considerable influence on non-US equity markets. By our measurement, there have been five equity market downturns — also referred to as bear markets — during that time period, with one occurring about every decade.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now