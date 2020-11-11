Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Honest Abe, so distant from deceitful Donald BL PREMIUM

There’s that expression to describe tedium: like watching paint dry. It could be substituted: like waiting for the US presidential election to be called — or at least the 2020 version.

If I were a wiser, or at least more discerning, person I wouldn’t admit to the very many hours wasted this past week studying the pundits’ projections of how the voting preferences in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania are likely to skew.