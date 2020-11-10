Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Hope is not a good thing for investors Study the market and trade on facts, says trader WD Gann BL PREMIUM

In Greek mythology, Pandora, the first woman created by the gods, was given a jar that contained all the evils of the world and ordered her not to open it. But Pandora opened the jar, releasing all the evils that visit us, leaving only hope inside when she closed it again.

The key question: is the imprisonment of hope inside the jar a benefit for humanity, or a further bane? If hope is another evil, then we should be thankful that hope was withheld.