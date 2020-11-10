STREET DOGS: Hope is not a good thing for investors
Study the market and trade on facts, says trader WD Gann
10 November 2020 - 15:20
In Greek mythology, Pandora, the first woman created by the gods, was given a jar that contained all the evils of the world and ordered her not to open it. But Pandora opened the jar, releasing all the evils that visit us, leaving only hope inside when she closed it again.
The key question: is the imprisonment of hope inside the jar a benefit for humanity, or a further bane? If hope is another evil, then we should be thankful that hope was withheld.
