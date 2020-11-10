Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: UN needs to put on its armour for battle against vaccine nationalism Its 15 bodies are a mixed bag of success, but they have a framework for intervention BL PREMIUM

It is often difficult to measure, or even accurately assess, the achievements of the UN system. At the level of perception much of its work seems symbolic. There is no doubt good reason to have some type of international institution to deal with global systemic crises — especially those that cross national territorial boundaries. In this sense, the UN is necessary. But it has been seen as ineffective when it really matters.

The UN’s 15 extended bodies — such as the World Health Organisation or the World Intellectual Property Rights Organisation — have had varying success in their areas of work. In one respect, the UN’s greatest failure may be in preventing war, however one wishes to define it.