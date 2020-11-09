Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Don’t blow your bets by being puffed up or too relaxed BL PREMIUM

There are two things that kill most investors: a lack of discipline and over-confidence.

“The one thing I can think of that most affects both trading and investing has to be self-discipline,” says Joe Ross of Trading Educators. “Being disciplined is fully 50% of the job of trading or of investing. I don’t care how good your trading system is, without the discipline needed to follow the system you don’t have much of a chance for success in meeting your goals. It doesn’t matter how great a planner or organiser you are, without discipline your plans will most likely fail to bear fruit. Discipline involves self-control.”