Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: We've probably seen the last of Dale and AB in national colours The end of the road has been reached for some of the country's finest cricketers

It was clear with the announcement of SA’s 24-man squad to face England later this month that newly appointed selection convenor Victor Mpitsang and director of cricket Graeme Smith have decided to look forward rather than backwards. That means the end of the road has been reached for three of the country’s finest ever.

Although Dale Steyn remains keen to continue playing T20 cricket and was, in theory, available for Proteas selection last week, the fact that he is uncontracted in SA, either by the Proteas or a franchise, makes it difficult if not impossible to select him in national colours.