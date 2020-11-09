Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Going against instincts and resisting herd mentality requires discipline BL PREMIUM

“Whenever I see the vast majority of investors crowded into the same stocks, I am very happy to be on the other side,” says Joseph Boskovich, chief investment officer at Old West Investment Management. “Although at times it can be very lonely.”

You want to be careful not to overpay for high-flying “me too” stocks. “In many cases investors today are mistaking first mover advantages with sustainable competitive advantages,” says Matthew Sweeney at Laughing Water Capital. “Very low interest rates increase the value of cash flows in the distant future. This is just maths, it is impossible to argue with, and for truly wonderful businesses with sustainable competitive advantages, you can pay a very high price today and still realise satisfactory investment results over time.