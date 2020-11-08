Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Trying to solve all problems at once risks missing the opportunities One must target what is most important in a resource-constrained world and hope the rest will follow BL PREMIUM

Does attempting to compact the deep divisions between conceptions of the economy ensure the failure of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reconstruction and recovery plan (ERRP) and the recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS)?

Failure would be setting the sights too low and accepting a return to only 1% growth, or indeed only returning to the previous 1.5%-2% growth average as inequality still rises. Success would be Ramaphosa’s 3% growth target — recouping the more than 2-million jobs lost this year — and maybe then nibbling away at the historic stock of unemployment (particularly of the youth).