Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Maybe SA rugby should have a foot in both hemispheres The local administrators appear to be taking a wait-and-see attitude on whether to commit to a northern competition or a southern one BL PREMIUM

SA rugby is rightly committed to continued regular contact between the Springboks and All Blacks. But whether this week’s announced commitment to another decade of the Rugby Championship holds true will depend on how the planned global season pans out.

All of those people who have their ear to the ground on what SA’s intentions are post-Covid would have been taken by surprise by Sanzaar’s announcement that all partners had committed to another 10 years of the Championship. CEOs at the top local franchises will tell you their teams are scheduled to begin their life in the PRO16, the northern hemisphere club and provincial competition that SA is negotiating to be part of, as soon as the first week of March 2021.