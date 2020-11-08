Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Leveraging social grant spend could get to heart of matter and help recipients New SOEs could provide selected alternatives to the mainstream food system BL PREMIUM

A friend asked on Twitter why we have spent more than R10bn to save SAA when the immediate trade-off has been lost infrastructure money for TVET (technical and vocational education and training) colleges, mud schools and the sort of pit latrines that killed Michael Komape.

One of the reasons one might have a state-owned entity (SOE) is for the benefits in certain markets of vertical integration. Put simply, owning much of the provision of inputs to your main product — servicing your own fleet, feeding your own passengers and, in the case of Eskom, owning the mines that feed your power stations.