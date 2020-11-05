Opinion / Columnists PALESA MORUDU: How did the noxious Donald Trump do so well? The US president has added about five-millon votes to his total from 2016 BL PREMIUM

By the time you read this the excruciating wait for a final result in the US presidential election may or may not have come to an end, and a winner may or may not have been declared (subject, of course, to legal challenge). What are the takeaways? Are there any lessons, or is it just a mess?

In January 2020 the Gallup’s Mood of the Nation poll reported that 84% of Americans were satisfied with the overall quality of life in the US, and 68% were satisfied with the state of the economy. President Donald Trump was on a roll. In his state of the union address he declared that “jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again”. This would be his electoral message.