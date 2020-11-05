Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Here’s to making sport of Trump, the biggest loser He's been telling lies ever since he could talk, and makes a mockery of everything that's good and decent BL PREMIUM

I’ve been awake since 3am. The TV was still on. It had been on all night. It was on all day Wednesday. For the best part of two days, I’ve been listening to CNN anchors telling me to be patient. I’ve been listening to important people who count votes telling me to be patient. They will tell us who the next president of the US is when they know.

I’m not a patient person. As I write this, I have two news channels streaming on my iPad and old MacBook Pro. If I had a third it would be on a news channel. It is repetitive television, but it is utterly, slow-car-crash compelling. I want the slow, old fart Biden to win. I want the twisted man-child Trump to lose. There, I’ve called them both names just to make it sound fair, but I have always leaned the way of the Democrats.