Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Keep Ters in place to help economic recovery The government's plan to stop the Temporary Employer Relief Scheme will increase unemployment drastically BL PREMIUM

It is clear the government is not going to change its mind — despite concerns raised by business and labour — on extending its wage protection scheme for the millions of workers who have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier this week, Business For SA (B4SA), a lobby group formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to help the government with policy responses, raised concern that the national coronavirus command council had taken a unilateral decision not to extend the scheme.