DAVID SHAPIRO: Companies have been cashing in on stay-at-home culture brought by Covid-19

The past seven months have been extraordinarily difficult for families, businesses, medical staff and governments. Even now, as we battle bouts of anxiety, we’re not certain how various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 will shape our lives in the future — our careers, relationships, homes and leisure time. When news of the deadly virus first broke, we were consumed by fear and uncertainty, worried not only about our health but also about our financial wellbeing. We were shaken to the core.

Yet, slowly we have adapted our lifestyles to the health protocols imposed upon us. We can’t visit friends and families in their homes, so we contact them on video. We sanitise our hands and don’t complain about wearing masks. We’ve slowly returned to the shops and restaurants but keep our social distance and don’t linger unnecessarily.