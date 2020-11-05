Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Fathers, daughters, and Greta’s struggles with untruth BL PREMIUM

This column comes to you, future readers, like a message in a bottle from the shores of the distant past — or, as it is also known, Wednesday.

As I write these words, the US presidential election is too close to call. Still, I’m fairly confident that a couple of days (weeks?) from now, there will still be question marks hanging over the fate of the US and, by extension, the rest of the planet. Contestation, court challenges, claims of electoral fraud: all have been predicted and should come to pass.