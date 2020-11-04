Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Working together, winning together — that is the only way Cricket needs to develop ripples of courage so it can bring about positive change throughout SA BL PREMIUM

Finally, after relentless pressure from fans, sponsors, players and the media, the Cricket SA board has resigned — a vital first step towards the restoration of SA cricket. The intervention of an interim board is the next. They will prepare the way.

The turnaround can be quicker than one would imagine if cricket follows the example of the victorious Springbok squad. Chasing the Sun, the remarkable Rugby World Cup 2019 documentary, has demonstrated to us all what is possible. The Springboks revealed the ability to be on the cutting edge of both excellence and transformation, so desperately needed in SA today.