PETER BRUCE: Time for Zondo to drop bombs on Zuma camp
04 November 2020 - 19:31
Preparation, it turns out, is everything. I’ve been reading Chastise, former Daily Telegraph editor Max Hastings’s 2019 record of the 1943 Royal Air Force “dambusters” raid against key dams in the German industrial heartland.
Crews had to fly heavy Lancaster bombers at night, very low, and then release a revolutionary bomb that would bounce on water for almost a kilometre, settling at the base of the dam wall before exploding. Nothing like it had been tried before. The bomb had to be developed as pilots were training for the dangerous run.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now