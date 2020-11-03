Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Intelligence artificial: would Trump pass the Turing Test? Distinguishing between tweets by the kumquat-in-chief and AI-generated ones is far harder than it sounds BL PREMIUM

It’s election day in the US as I’m typing this. For a South African with no ties to the States, I’m deeply conflicted on how I feel about this. Its influence over the rest of the world is huge, economically and culturally, but it’s not me who loses directly when Americans elect leaders who prioritise big business over human rights. It does, however, seem to be driving (or leading in?) a general shift towards more extreme views and widening political and ideological divisions.

My last shred of belief in humans making rational political decisions took a major blow after Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign and the decisive Brexit poll, so I will not be making any predictions about who will emerge victorious from this election, and I won’t be penning a diatribe on the potential for tech-enabled election meddling. That seems best left to forensic examination.