NEIL MANTHORP: Hopes are high that Cricket SA can begin the long journey back towards credibility The formation of an interim board of largely independent directors is the best news the game has had in two years

What a glorious day it was yesterday. For the first time in more than seven months it is possible to open this column with a cricket story — an actual cricket story involving bat and ball. It is unfortunate but inevitable that it should have an element of the coronavirus too.

Knights opening batsman Jacques Snyman, 26, focused the frustrations of a barren seven months without cricket on the Warriors bowling attack in Bloemfontein, smashing a 71-ball century before lunch with 18 fours and two sixes. But the Warriors suffered off the field, with six players withdrawing from their squad on the eve of the opening game of the season after testing positive for Covid-19.